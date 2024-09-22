Elle King Doesn't Regret Going Forward With Family Drama Involving Father Rob Schneider

After Elle King talked about her relationship with her father, Rob Schneider, the story quickly went viral. Schneider's subsequent apology also made the headlines. King, however, does not regret opening up about her history with her father.

"I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral. I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth," said Elle King to PEOPLE magazine. She also clarified that she "was not trying to hurt him."

She continued: "A lot of people said, 'How could she say that about her family?' and 'Everything needs to be behind closed doors.' No, it doesn't. Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don't have to carry it for the rest of your life."

However, she addressed Schneider's apology directly: "But ultimately, I think an apology on Tucker Carlson is like a double negative, right? Means nothing."

The Elle King And Rob Schneider Story

On August 15, Rob Schneider appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show. He said the following: "I just want to tell my daughter: I love you, and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed. I clearly wasn't, and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings." These words came just days after King commented on the Dumb Blonde podcast that Schneider sent her to fat camp, among other things.

"If I would ever spend a summer with my dad, it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle," said King on the Dumb Blonde podcast.

Schneider's continued his apology: "I wish you the best. I feel terrible, and I just want you to know that I don't take anything you say personally. I love you, and I feel that God has gifted this moment and gifted me to be able to tell you, I love you and I accept you and I apologize for any of my shortcomings."

King reflects on her exchange with her father: "What I will say is the best thing that came from that is that my incredible LGBTQ+ community knows that they have an ally in me."