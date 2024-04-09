Elle King Deletes Photo of Butt Tattoo After Sharing Inspiration Behind It: "Men Helping Me Raise My Son"

We haven't got to the butt of the reason why, but Elle King recently deleted a photo she shared with fans. The singer showed off a butt tattoo with a cheeky caption.

King revealed she got brethren tattooed on her behind. The singer said it was dedicated to all the men helping her raise her son. However, she since deleted the post with the link now going to a page not found error message. However, we captured the original message below.

"I always said I'd get my baby daddys name tattooed on my butt. So I did. I got 'brethren' for the men helping me raise my son," King wrote in her caption. "I love you guys so much, I wouldn't want to do life without yall ??me and Lucky love you so much??? shoutout to my man @jonboytattoo for being the illest ?."

King has proven to be a bit controversial in recent months. The singer garnered a lot of backlash after dropping the ball at a Dolly Parton tribute concert, at the Grand Ole Opry no less. King appeared to be intoxicated during the performance and forgot the lyrics to several of Parton's songs.

Elle King Talks Motherhood

King has since apologized, and Parton doesn't appear to hold any ill will against the singer. King previously detailed her journey as a mother and how pregnancy has affected her.

"I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs at 5'3 from pregnancy 2021 - now 2023," she wrote on Instagram. "It doesn't happen overnight. It didn't even happen in a year for me. In fact, it's an ongoing, still working towards ever-changing goals kinda thing."

She also said that being pregnant caused her to fall into depression. She felt trapped in her own body. "I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy," she revealed. The singer had postpartum depression. "I also didn't even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out — I felt trapped in my body. I couldn't even sing."

As a result, King started to regularly perform "metabolic workouts." She said the "light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit." She added, "I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f—-ing habits. Every few weeks I feel my body getting stronger."

King is also making a sophomore album in the country genre. It remains to be seen how it fairs.