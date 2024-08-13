Elle King Blasts Her Father Rob Schneider In New Interview

Elle King probably won't be buying her dad, Rob Schneider, gifts for Father's Day any time soon by the looks of things between them.

She recently publicly claimed that Schneider, 60, a comedian who starred in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999) and was formerly on Saturday Night Live, has a rocky relationship with her. He even allegedly shipped her off to "fat camp" when she was a kid.

What's going on with this warring dad and daughter? We checked it out for you!

Elle King Made Some Vehement Allegations Against Her Famous Father

Her Weight As A Child Seems To Have Been A Problem Between Them

Elle, 35, reportedly said on a TikTok teaser for Bunnie Xo's podcast "Dumb Blonde" via Page Six that "I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp."

And there's more. "And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly."

Elle King And Rob Schneider Supposedly Had Clashing Ideas

She Says They Strongly Disagreed About Many Issues

Elle King also said that she and her father were not talking to each other for "four or five years." Their standoff was allegedly because of controversial opinions Schneider espoused.

On June 1, Schneider did a stand-up comedy routine at a fundraiser for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation's Four Seasons Ball in Canada. His remarks at that event were booed according to Page Six and were offensive to many.

Per the Regina Leader-Post, "According to public accounts of the evening shared on social media, Schneider's comedy set included jokes made at the expense of the LGBTQ2+ community. He also made several jokes about vaccination policies and the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation issued this apology for Schneider's comments: "While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider's set do not align with the values of our foundation and team. We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider's positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team."

The Foundation reportedly indicated that Schneider was asked to conclude his appearance "earlier than intended." He apparently did end his set as requested.