Elle King Announces She’s Back With Her Ex And Son’s Father

Elle King said recently that she is back together with her former fiance, Dan Tooker, 33, who is the dad of her 3-year-old son, Lucky.

"We're back together," she reportedly told People.

They are evidently giving their relationship a second go because of their little boy.

Elle, 35, explained, "He's definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing? We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let's put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn't get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort."

Let's find out more about this celeb couple and their newly-minted reconciliation!

Elle King And Dan Tooker's First Meeting Was Straight Out Of A Rom-Com

He Was A Tattoo Artist

Elle met Dan, a tattoo artist, in 2019, when she visited his shop for some fresh artwork. They were engaged the next year, and Lucky arrived the year after that. But there must have been storm clouds in paradise. In 2023, per the outlet, "she hit the stage at the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, Calif., wearing a jacket emblazoned with the word 'single' on her back."

Elle explains their parting back then this way: "We had to grow."

It sounds like she's all in this time, however. "I'll try anything twice," Elle quipped.

Elle Has Some Great Stuff Going On Now In Her Career And Personal Life

Musically And Personally, She's In Solid Shape

Elle's latest single, "High Road," drops on September 20. She's working on another album. She's hard at work on Baby Daddy's Weekend Tour. And in addition, she, Dan, and their child have a new home.

Elle seems really content and excited. "We're starting fresh. We just bought a really gorgeous new house in the mountains of Nashville. It's happy, it's beautiful. I'm very happy, I'm very content, which is nice, and I don't know if I've ever really felt that, so it's a blessing."

We wish Elle, Dan, and Lucky the very best as they navigate their brand new life together!