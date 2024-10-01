Elderly Man Buys Taylor Swift Guitar At Auction Then Immediately Destroys It

Well this definitely isn't going to please Swifties. An elderly man recently bought a Taylor Swift guitar at auction only to immediately destroy it. Swift herself had autographed the guitar, but the Texas man decided he wanted to add his own signature to the musical instrument... with a hammer.

Just check out the wild video below. Very few people at the Texas-based auction seemed to be fans of Swift. The auctioneer had the hammer ready for the gent to attack the guitar. It happened at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner in Waxahachie, Texas, on Saturday (September 28).

The event is held to support "agricultural and rural education to the youth of Ellis County." It offers "scholarships, animal and ag mechanics project grants, and purchasing projects at Elllis County Youth Expo."

"We will do everything within our power to help youth that are willing to work to better themselves, and give them the resources they need to reward themselves," the site reads. The event holds an auction to help with fundraising. WGB Sponsors donated the guitar, which featured images from Swift's Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift Guitar Destroyed

The man in question ended up paying $3,200 for the musical instrument. However, he wasn't intending on keeping the guitar. Instead, he ended up smashing it to bits. Swift fans obviously weren't the happiest campers by the news.

They took to the comment situation to blast the man for destroying the instruments. Several didn't understand why someone would play for the instrument to destroy it.

One wrote, "What a waste of money." Another wrote, "These old boys sure are setting an incredible example for their children. Desecrating a woman's worth. Their wives must be so proud."

Another wrote, "We no like Taylor. we smash guitar. we make big statement. yeehaw."

Yet another wrote, "Think this man has anger management issues. May want to check on his family and pets."

"It doesn't affect Taylor Swift and he just lost $4,000," one user wrote on Twitter. Another added, "Imagine spending $4k on a guitar when there's literally an emergency situation on the east coast. That $4K could have help a lot of other people instead of some collector."