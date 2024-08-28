Elderly Couple And Their Dog Cuddles Went Missing From California Home

An older California couple, Daniel and Stephanie Menard, have been missing since Sunday, August 25. Per PEOPLE, the pair, alongside their dog, Cuddles, were last seen at their San Bernardino County residence on Saturday, August 24. The Redlands Police Department issued a statement on their official Facebook page regarding the couple's disappearance.

"The Menards' unlocked vehicle was located down the road from their residence the same day. Stephanie Menard's purse was located inside of her residence along with her and Daniel's cell phones. The Menards' dog, a small white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, is also missing," the statement reads. Additionally, the statement clarifies that Daniel is dealing with diabetes and dementia.

Reportedly, a neighbor called the disappearance in. They were "concerned about their whereabouts after Stephanie and Daniel weren't getting ready for church as they typically did." Sandy Marinelli, a close friend of the two, spoke to KCBS-TV about the couple.

"I just want them back," Marinelli told the outlet. "They don't deserve this. ... They're just good people. They go to church. They don't deserve any of this."

An Older Couple And Their Dog Are Reported Missing In California

Marinelli would provide context as to the neighbor's realization that Daniel and Stephanie may have gone missing. "[The neighbor] went inside their home to see if they would be OK inside and they didn't find them in there. But, they found Stephanie's purse was in there, [her] cane was in there. ... [The] TV was left on, [the] computer was left on. It was just very suspicious for them to be gone."

Furthermore, the area is known for occasionally being plagued with break-ins and vandalism. Tammie Wilkerson, another resident and friend, added what she knew about the pair.

"Dan was funny and he was sweet. It just plagues me. I can't believe somebody would do something like this to them. It hurts my heart 'cause they didn't deserve it."

However, despite the community's suspicions of foul play, the police haven't confirmed such a possibility. "I can't really speak to that; we're certainly investigating every avenue," said Carl Baker on behalf of the City of Redlands. "We did have search dogs from Riverside Sheriff's Office and a helicopter from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office."