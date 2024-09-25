Eduardo Xol From 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Dies At 58 From Multiple Stab Wounds

Eduardo Xol, famously known as a designer in seven seasons of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has died after allegedly suffering multiple stab wounds on September 10. He died in the hospital, according to the Riverside County Coroner, on September 20. The alleged author of the murder, Richard Joseph Gonzales, is facing murder charges.

On the day of the event, Xol called Palm Springs police after receiving the stab wounds, looking for help. Police found Xol in an apartment, suffering from his wounds. They took Xol to the hospital, described as in "serious but stable condition" according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Unfortunately, just ten days later, Xol succumbed to his injuries.

Police linked Gonzalez to the murder scene and became the primary suspect. They later found him and booked him at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, California. Allegedly, he is being held without bail and was charged with murder, according to the police.

Users and friends have reacted to Xol's passing. One user said: "Our fears, dreams, our weaknesses, our loves. You were all that, and so much more. Eduardo, ur kind and sensitive soul has touched so many." Another user remembers Xol: "The millions of laughs, hopes and secrets we shared remain at the fore of my thoughts."

Remembering Eduardo Xol

In a statement to PEOPLE, Xol's family said: "We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many."

The statement continues: "We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo's name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others."

Born in Los Angeles in 1966, he began his artistic career as a musician in the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Conservatory of Music of Mexico. He then starred in several telenovelas like Acapulco, cuerpo y alma before joining ABC's Extreme Makeover Home Edition in 2004. He left the show in 2011 after its eighth season.

As said in the statement, Xol also worked with the Lopus Foundation of America to increase public awareness about the disease. He has also worked with The Trevor Project and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, among other organizations.