Eddie Murphy Says Marlon Brando Couldn't Stand Clint Eastwood

Eddie Murphy and Marlon Brando are definitely a duo you never thought would be friends. However, now the comedian is dishing decades-old dirt by revealing Brando hated Clint Eastwood

Murphy remembered the few times that he got to chill with the Oscar winner. It turns out that Brando was never a big fan of Eastwood and his movies. In an interview with the New York Times' podcast The Interview, Murphy said that Brando invited him over to his house after Murphy scored his first movie.

"This is how long ago it was: He was going, 'I can't stand that kid with the gun.' I was like, 'What kid with the gun?' He said, 'He's on the poster!' " Murphy called. I was like, 'Clint Eastwood?' 'Yeah, that guy!' He was calling Clint Eastwood 'that kid.'" While Brando called Eastwood a kid, he was only six years older than the Hollywood icon.

While Eastwood and Brando weren't friends, Brando was surprisingly friendly with Murphy. He picked up the comedian at a Los Angeles hotel and invited over to his house. "He came and picked me up at the hotel. But there was a time mix-up, and I came down like a half-hour late — he was waiting for me in the car," Murphy recalled.

Marlon Brando And Eddie Murphy

"We went to his house on Mulholland," he shared. Murphy was a huge fan of Brando's classic The Godfather. However, Brando wasn't interested in any praise from the actor. In fact, brando seemed to have a low opinion of acting in general. He didn't believe it was that hard to pull off.

"He was like, 'Eh, The Godfather.' Not just 'The Godfather' — acting," Murphy recalled. "He was like, 'Acting is bulls-t, and everybody can act.'"

However, Murphy said that he remembers that day fondly. It seems a bit like a dream.

"I was having these famous people that I grew up watching on television wanting to have a meal with me," he said. "Now I look back and go, 'Wow, that's crazy. The greatest actor of all time wants to have dinner with you!' But back then I just thought, 'Well, that's the way it is. You make a movie, and Marlon Brando calls.'"