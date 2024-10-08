Ed Wheeler, ‘Law And Order’ And ‘Blue Bloods’ Star, Dies At 88

Ed Wheeler, a veteran actor who played in Law and Order and Blue Bloods, has passed away. This was confirmed by his wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, who told Deadline that he "died August 21 at Englewood (NJ) Hospital of respiratory failure due to pneumonia complications."

Wheeler starred in films such as Godzilla (1998), Head of State, and Mickey Blue Eyes. He's had numerous guest-starring roles in Law and Order and appeared in an episode of Blue Bloods. Wheeler also enjoyed a run on the stage, starring in productions such as The Waiting Room and Melody in Search of a Base Note. In 2017, Wheeler was honored with the Living Legend Award, courtesy of the National Black Theatre Festival.

"You brought light, laughter, and love into every corner of my life and the lives of all who knew you," Messeret wrote in a loving tribute to Ed. "Your talent, dedication and passion were unmatched — whether on stage, in front of the camera or behind the scenes. From national commercials to the esteemed Negro Ensemble Company, your presence was felt and cherished."

"My Honey Ed, you were more than just a public figure; you were a guiding light, a supportive partner and my heart. We built a life and created art together, and your legacy will continue to inspire. I will forever miss your voice, your wisdom and your generosity," the post continues.

"To all who knew Ed, thank you for your love and support during this time. Let's remember him for the joy he brought into our lives and the profound impact he had on the world. Rest in peace, My Honey. You will always be in my heart."

Many fans of the actor took to social media to honor his legacy and offer condolences. "So very sorry to hear of this news. We are praying for you and the family. May his transition be untroubled and his heavenly quarters spacious," one Instagram user commented. Indeed, Ed's talents went woefully underrated during his career. However, one can't argue with the gravitas he carried through any role he took on. Rest in Peace, Ed Wheeler.