Ed O'Neill Reveals The Awkward Way He Learned His Show Ended

It's the worst when you learn a show you love will no longer come out with new seasons. Sometimes, you block out whole sections of your week for it. Whether you're going the binging route or the weekly format, the pain remains the same. It's a fixture of your life. The same can be said for the actors on these shows. Oftentimes, show cancellations hit them out of nowhere. This is definitely the case for Married... with Children actor Ed O'Neill.

Recently, Ed appears on an episode on an episode of the MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Christina Applegate. There, he recalls the show he shares with Applegate, Married... with Children. Moreover, he remembers how the show goes on for 10 years and the memories he makes as Al Bundy. Eventually, shows come to an end. For O'Neill, it's more sudden and awkward than you might imagine.

Ed O'Neill Loses His Job in The Most Awkward Way Possible

Back in 1997, Ed is in his hometown in Ohio at a bed and breakfast. There, he notices a car with the traditional 'Just Married' display and the couple comes out. O'Neill introduces himself afterwards to their surprise. However, something really awkward comes up in the conversation. ""The woman said, 'We're so sorry about your show.' And I said, 'What do you mean?' And the guy said, 'Oh my god. He doesn't know. It's on the radio. You got canceled.'"

Obviously, Ed doesn't even know how to process this information. Evidently, the network didn't even tell him or anyone that they would cancel the show. Rather, he has to learn from a random couple in his hometown. The newlyweds certainly feel bad that they were the ones to break the news and invite O'Neill for champagne. Ed doesn't really hesitate in accepting that offer.

I can't even imagine how Ed digested all of that. Learning how you lost your job from a random couple over breakfast and a newspaper is certainly disorienting.