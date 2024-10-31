Easy To Miss Signs In Your Legs That You're At Risk Of A Heart Attack

Heart disease, leading to a fatal heart attack, is one of the biggest killers of US citizens, but some signs can give an early warning. Therefore, knowing what to look out for in your own body, could be a lifesaver

Videos by Wide Open Country

Heart disease is caused by having high cholesterol. Although cholesterol is an essential part of the human makeup, too much can be fatal. In the right amounts, this waxy substance helps your body make cell membranes, many hormones, and vitamin D. Without it you would be just as screwed as with too much of it.

However, when there is too much in the blood, it can cause heart disease, which will lead to a heart attack. Most people don't have their blood checked for this issue. This leads to many people not knowing if they have dangerous levels of cholesterol. However, doctors have discovered that there are some signs, that can be picked up as early warnings of a heart attack.

Painful Arms And Legs Could Be Signs of A Heart Attack

According to the CDC, if you're feeling pain in your arms and legs, this could be a warning. Feeling discomfort or subtle pain in your legs could be the heart attack signs you need. This is called PAD, and can also be experienced as numb and cold toes, or a loss of pulse in the legs.

This heart attack early warning sign is caused by a build-up of cholesterol in blood vessels. Blood is prevented from reaching key parts of the body, and consequently, pain and numbness are experienced. The most common symptoms are an aching feeling in the arms and legs. This will go away when resting or sitting down.

Along with the aching limbs, more signs of PAD should be observed to avoid a cholesterol heart attack. Some of them are muscle weakness, hair loss, shiny skin, skin that is cool to the touch, decreased or missing pulse in the feet, and sores that don't heal on the legs. If you're experiencing any of these, it is best to get to a doctor.

High cholesterol is caused by eating a lot of fatty foods, red meats, smoking, fried foods, and dairy. Basically, all the really great, tasty stuff is off the menu.