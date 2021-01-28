Ceramic Easter Trees Are Our Favorite Festive Spring Decor

It's hard to believe Easter is already around the corner! The Easter Bunny will soon be on his way with Easter baskets full of yummy treats and plastic eggs to hide throughout the lawn. If you're looking for some creative Easter decorating ideas, look no further than these adorable ceramic Easter trees.

While some folks prefer actually decorating trees by hand with their own Easter egg ornaments, plastic Easter eggs, or homemade salt dough shapes, these trees are already put together so no DIY tutorial is required. And they are so beautiful you'll definitely want to use them for years to come.

1. Blue Ceramic Tree

How cute is this Etsy Easter tree? It looks just like the timeless ceramic Christmas trees but with a fun little Easter twist. The little carrots, and tree branches covered in painted eggs and Easter decor would be adorable by your front door or as a centerpiece on your dining table as you sit down for Easter brunch.

2. Easter Egg Tree

Nothing says springtime like painted Easter eggs! This cute little tree is perfect if you aren't feeling the ceramic trend and are wanting some timeless spring decor you can pull out year after year. Surround the tree with pretty flowers for a more elaborate Easter centerpiece or glass jars full of colorful jelly beans for some springtime cheer. Plus the beauty of this tree is you don't have to worry about hanging eggs one by one next year. The tree decorations are part of the tree itself so it takes just moments to transform your space.

3. Green Ceramic Tree

While we're all about DIY crafts around the holidays, this ceramic tree is a home decor staple that you can pass along for generations to come. Keep things easy this year and hold off on the Easter crafts and utilize this mint tree to brighten up your space.

4. Pink Ceramic Tree

If green isn't your first choice, this ceramic tree also comes in a pastel pink which is equally pretty. You could even collect both colors as part of your annual Easter decorations you pull out year after year.

5. Ceramic White Tree

If you want to keep things simple, this white tree is the way to go. The retro tree has pastel lights and an adorable bunny at the top to note the holiday.