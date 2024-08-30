Dying Singer's Final Performance Of "Landslide" Goes Viral As She Sings From Hospice Bed

This may be both the saddest and most inspiring video that you watch today. A dying singer performed a moving rendition of Fleetwood Mac's classic "Landslide" while lying in her hospice bed.

They say that music has power, and I think cases like this show that to be true. For singer Marirose Powell, the tune held a lot of meaning for her and her life. She wanted one last chance to sing and share her voice with people before she died. Her daughter-in-law ended up sharing the video on TikTok where it went viral.

Sadly, Powell passed away back in April from breast cancer.

"She was the most loving and generous person in the whole wide world," Sam Xenos told People. On the day of the video, a couple of the singer's friends came by with guitars. They played for her and asked her for requests. "'What do you want to play?' "

"there isnt a day that goes by that i wish we'd had more time with her. she was truly the only person i've ever known to leave people better than she found them. until we can be together again mama…"

"And she said, 'I want to sing "Landslide.' And so she sang "Landslide" one last time," Xenos said. The video showed the 62-year-old laying in her hospice bed at home. The song held special meaning. For more than two decades, the singer was part of a Fleetwood Mac cover band.

Despite having cancer, Powell's voice remained as strong as ever. "My mother-in-law performed as Stevie Nicks for decades," Xenos wrote over the video. "This was her final performance before she passed the following week."

Singer Dies After Performance

It turned out to be the last time the singer ever belted a tune.

"That was the last time she could actually sing with her voice," Xenos told the outlet. "And we sang to her from outside of her window and she knew that was going to happen."

"I felt like she held on for that moment," Xenos added. "And even when she couldn't talk, her friends would rally around her and just sing to her."

Powell battled breast cancer for three years. Doctors first diagnosed her in 2021. She went into remission but the cancer came back two years later. Doctors gave her six months to live. In the caption of her TikTok post, Xenos wrote there's not "a day that goes by that I wish we'd had more time with her."

"She was truly the only person I've ever known to leave people better than she found them," she added. "Until we can be together again mama."

She said the singer would have appreciated the response she got.

"I used to tell her, 'Post your music on TikTok.' " Xenos recalled. "And when that took off, everyone kept asking for more of her performances. So I started posting more of her stuff. And I just remember sitting there like, 'Oh my gosh...they love you.' "