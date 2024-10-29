'DWTS' Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Toss Gasoline On Break Up Rumors With Social Media Posts

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko broke the internet with their whirlwind romance. Their chemistry on the 'DWTS' stage was undeniable, and apparently their chemistry off stage was magnetic as well. Fans were loving the pair and were excited to see where their romance would take them. However, now break up rumors are on the rise. Could this adorable 'DWTS' couple really be calling it quits?

Brooks Nader And Gleb Savchenko A Romance Story

Earlier this season Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko caused some excitement among fans with their electric energy. They performed stunning performance after performance and attributed much of their 'DWTS' success to their chemistry. Savchenko even told Fox News Digital that he thought "their dynamic chemistry could only help them on 'Dancing With The Stars.'"

In addition to that quote, there were some photos online and even a secret kiss shared backstage during a break on set. All of this fueled the speculation that these two were definitely an item. Fox News Digital even shared a video in which the pair admitted they got matching tattoos, although they would not reveal what the tattoos were of.

Everything seemed to be going splendidly for this love-struck pair. Well, until the break up rumors began.

'DWTS' Romance Among Breakup Rumors

I guess the honeymoon phase is over? While there have been no definitive reports of the duo breaking up there have been some signs. Some social media signs. Three days ago both Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were sharing videos to their TikToks that had fans speculating that there might be some truth to these break up rumors.

First, Brooks Nader shared a video of her singing the lyrics to Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra's "Somethin' Stupid."

However at the end of the video, instead of mouthing the words "saying something stupid like I love you" she wrote a note over the video that read, "saying something stupid like let's get matching tattoos!!" This lead fans to believe that she was insinuating that she regretted getting these tattoos with Gleb, perhaps because they had split.

Fans had differing opinions. Some were saddened, like the fan who wrote, "What is happening!!! Looked at Gleb TikTok and back to Brooks! Are you guys really done? He said he was falling for you!!! I'm so confused." Another seemed to live for the drama, as they wrote, "This is gonna get so messy *with a popcorn emoji*" Others argued that they thought this whole thing was just a publicity stunt.

Not to be outdone, Gleb Savchenko was also posting videos on his TikTok. In one video, the dancer was singing the lyrics to Artemas' song "Tattoos." The lyrics read, "You're nothing like your tattoos. There's nothing permanent about you." Again, fans thought this was referencing the couple's matching tattoos and the status of their relationship.

Additionally, Gleb also posted a video of him singing "God's Plan" by Drake. Another pro from the show, Ezra Sosa commented, "Welcome back Gleb." Various other fans joined in, some shocked, some sad, and some still convinced that this is just a killer marketing plan.

While the definitive status of their relationship may be unknown, it is clear that this 'DWTS' couple is doing all they can to fan the flames of their breakup rumors.