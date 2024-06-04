Dwight Yoakam Ends Show Early After Experiencing Scary Health Crisis

Dwight Yoakam was in the middle of his performance at the Railbird Festival this past Sunday. Out of nowhere, Yoakam called a stop to the performance, leaving the stage. Even after Yoakam's first departure, he tried to finish the performance about 10 minutes later. Unfortunately, the conditions still proved to be too much, and Yoakam had to definitively call it a done deal. Later, it would be revealed on Yoakam's X (formerly Twitter) account that he'd had a bout of heat exhaustion.

Fortunately, Yoakam's team confirmed that he's fine now. The Railbird staff and EMTs worked quickly, and even though fans were disappointed, they managed to sing him out as he left. Over on X, fans continued being nothing short of supportive of the country icon.

"I was so sorry to hear this, I have seen many of your shows never disappoint. I saw you in Richmond & Charlottesville Va many times, two of those times it was [unbelievably] hot. You had on that red burgundy jacket sweat was pouring down your back. You never missed a beat," one user remarked.

"Dwight Yoakam [I] am glad to hear that you're doing ok and God bless you stay safe and drink a lot of water," another user added.

Dwight Yoakam Had To End A Show Early Due To A Sudden Health Crisis

If Yoakam's X account is anything to go by, it seems as though he genuinely is faring better than before. He showed up for his SiriusXM show, Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat.

"Dwight is back with Maria McKee on Greater Bakerfield for part 2 of their interview! Tune into Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat on

[at]SiriusXM radio (ch. 349) today at 6pm PT / 9pm ET," the post reads.

All things considered, Yoakam didn't let heat exhaustion slow him down too much! So, since everything seems to be going smoothly, I feel it's fair to put a pin on this with a vintage (bizarre) X post from one of Yoakam's "fans" that both disturbs and amuses me.

"Karl Childers said eat some French fried potaters and you'll be as good as a mower with gas. Mmm."