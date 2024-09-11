Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About Attempted Trump Assassination

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is notorious for his neutrality on anything political. He remains tight lipped about supporting one side or the other. Consequently, he'll never ostracize any part of his audience that goes to see his films. However, he does relent and offer a little bit of support to former president Donald Trump after he survives an attempted assassination.

Recently, The Rock speaks with Patrick Bet-David at the Vault Conference in Florida. There, he reflects on his relationship with Donald Trump that goes all the way back to his wrestling days in WWE. "He used to come watch me wrestle all the time at Madison Square Garden. It was great. First time I saw him, he said 'let me see the eyebrows,'" Dwayne remembers.

However, regarding the assassination attempt on the former president, The Rock stands firm in his sympathy. "Whether you love Donald, don't love Donald, it doesn't matter. They tried to assassinate him," Johnson stresses. "There's no room for that. Despite it being who we were in that moment, I still believe in my core that is not who we are as a country. So him standing up at that moment, we wanted to see that."

The Rock Remains Strictly Neutral on Any Side of American Politics

Nevertheless, The Rock remains steadfast in not endorsing either presidential candidate one way or the other. When promoting WWE WrestleMania earlier this year, he explains to Will Cain how he'll never pick sides again after standing behind Joe Biden. "Am I going to do that again this year? That answer's no. I'm not going to do that. Because what I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me," Rock explains.

"The takeaway after that months and months and months, I started to realize like, 'Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of, division in our country.' So I realize now going into this election, I'm not going to do that. I wouldn't do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there's going to be no endorsement," The Rock concludes.