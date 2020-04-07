Many of us are probably wondering, "Do I need to wear a face mask?" Well, it turns out the CDC has finally recommended the use of cloth face coverings. As N95 mask respirators and medical masks disappear from store shelves, we're left with homemade masks and disposable dust masks.

Let's leave the N95 respirators to those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, and sport these stylish dust masks instead. A simple cloth covering your face in public places could slow the spread of COVID-19. In efforts to flatten the curve, consider a Johnny Cash or Merle Haggard mask.

You can either choose to wear a red bandana or wear a Merle Haggard mask as face protection. It is breathable, water-repellent, and also washable. At this point, wearing anything around your face has to be better than nothing. The CDC wants you to keep your germs and airborne particles to yourself!

You can attempt your very own homemade mask and say, "Mama tried," or just play it safe with this mask. With adjustable elasticity, you'll be safe from dust particles, irritants, dander, and more.