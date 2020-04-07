Many of us are probably wondering, "Do I need to wear a face mask?" Well, it turns out the CDC has finally recommended the use of cloth face coverings. As N95 mask respirators and medical masks disappear from store shelves, we're left with homemade masks and disposable dust masks.
Let's leave the N95 respirators to those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, and sport these stylish dust masks instead. A simple cloth covering your face in public places could slow the spread of COVID-19. In efforts to flatten the curve, consider a Johnny Cash or Merle Haggard mask.
1. Merle Haggard Dust Mask with Replaceable Activated Carbon Filter-Adjustable Reusable Mouth Mask
You can either choose to wear a red bandana or wear a Merle Haggard mask as face protection. It is breathable, water-repellent, and also washable. At this point, wearing anything around your face has to be better than nothing. The CDC wants you to keep your germs and airborne particles to yourself!
You can attempt your very own homemade mask and say, "Mama tried," or just play it safe with this mask. With adjustable elasticity, you'll be safe from dust particles, irritants, dander, and more.
2. Johnny Cash Unisex Dust Mask With Filter Mask
This picture screams, "Please stay at least six feet away from me." Honestly, what would Johnny Cash say about this mask? If you've been everywhere like Mr. Cash, then you ought to wear a mask.
3. Willie Nelson Adult and Child Dust Mask Reusable Mouth Mask
This Willie Nelson half-mask is perfect. The Highwaymen fans in your life will be obsessed.
4. Joe Diffie Reusable Dust Mask
Gone way too soon. Let's do our part and wear masks, y'all! A Joe Diffie mask is perfect for any Diffie fan mourning his death.
5. Kenny Rogers 1 (3) Dust Face Mask Adjustable Earloop Half Face Mask
Don't take your (butt) to town unless you need to. If you do, be sure to wear a Kenny Rogers mask.
Be safe out there. Respiratory protection and clean hands do make a difference.