'Dukes Of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Ties The Knot In Surprise Wedding — See Photo Of Happy Couple

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider announced that he's a married man. The TV icon revealed that he just tied the knot in a surprise wedding. Well, at least a surprise to us fans.

Taking to Facebook, Schneider shared a photo of himself and his newly-wed bride Dee Dee Sorvino. He captioned the image: " Big news big news everybody! DeeDee and I got hitched last night in Vegas! Those of you who've been riding shotgun with me this last year and a half or so can understand that I never dreamed that happiness would be possible again. I'm here to tell you that you are stronger than you think!

He continued, "And those folks who have "gone on ahead" are absolutely not only watching from above...but giving us the necessary small nudge... and the occasional kick in the butt to do the right things! I honestly never thought I would ever laugh again... and now I laugh all the time! I sure do love that crazy dame at the end of the bar!"

John Schneider Is Happy After Dark Period

John Schneider met Sorvino during a dark period of his life. He was grieving his late wife Alicia Allain when he connected with Sorvino. It turns out that she lost her husband too.

"God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything," he explained . "Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy Dame over there."