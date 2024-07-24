'Dukes Of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Sues Stepdaughter To Stop Sell Of General Lee And Memorabilia

The drama around Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and his quest to regain his lost possessions is heating up. The TV icon recently sued his own stepdaughter.

Schneider is suing the business of his late wife Alicia Allain. She ran the company with her daughter Jessica Dollard. Schneider has argued that his assets were transferred to the business Maven Entertainment Group LLC, under false pretenses. He sought legal counsel to stop his belongings from going up on the auction block.

Schneider said the business was in breach of contract for taking belongings such as his General Lee. Maven Entertainment reportedly reached out to M&E Partners and Integra Asset Solutions to sell the items. Listings included the General Lee as well as move props, scripts, autograph memorabilia, and other items.

On July 11, Schneider sued both Dollard and Maven Entertainment over the items. While the auction was set for July 30, the site took down the auction after litigation surfaced. Schneider has also turned to his fans, asking them to put pressure on the auction sites to not sell his belongings.

The statement from M&E's counsel reads, "Since the announcement of this sale process, they have been inundated with threatening phone calls, text messages, and emails. Social media posts on Mr. Schneider's site and others have resulted in an alarming number of threats of violence, harassment, and intimidation against their families and livelihoods."

John Schneider Wants Belongings Back

Likewise, Schneider has alleged that the auction house planned to sell his late wife's ashes. However, they have denied this.

The statement from M&E's counsel reads, "A cropped photo of the client's mother's ashes was recently posted on Mr. Schneider's social media account. This posting resulted in numerous inquiries with the erroneous assumption that the ashes would be listed for sale. At no point did the companies have possession or control of the ashes."

After the auction house took down the auction, Schneider celebrated on Facebook.

"I want to personally thank everyone who took part in this campaign to stop these people from selling off my belongings," the actor said in a Facebook post. "Pretty sure the war isn't completely over yet... but we damn sure won this battle! Proof that people United can do anything."

His attorney also issued a statement.

"John Schneider is saddened by the reckless actions of those who continue to cause unnecessary strife after the untimely death of his wife," Stephen M. Gelé, of Griffin & Bivalacqua LLC, counsel for Schneider, said. "John has for months attempted to find a way to resolve issues regarding multiple items in an orderly fashion, but his efforts have been repeatedly rebuffed. Attempts are now being made to usurp his personal belongings. He will continue to defend what he has worked hard for. He appreciates all the well wishes from his fans as he fights for justice."