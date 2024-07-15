'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Says Someone Stole Late Wife's Ashes And His Wedding Ring

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider has had a time with the passing of his wife Alicia. Now, the TV icon is dealing with thieves as well. Schneider is claiming that someone stole the urn with his late wife's ashes as well as his wedding ring.

This comes just weeks after Schneider said someone also stole the General Lee car that his late wife also gave him. The TV icon took to social media to vent his frustrations in an emotional post.

He wrote, "I am truly sorry because I never thought I would be forced to stoop this low. But this is one of the things that was stolen from me out of my house. Alicia's ashes. Attached to it was a tiny urn with ashes... A silver cross with "Smile" and "Alicia" on it... And my wedding ring for crying out loud. I wonder if they're going to give away my wedding ring and cross anytime soon? Truly disgusted."

Taking to the comment section, Schneider said someone went in his home and took personal items without his permission. He said, "So as you can imagine, this is a very emotional time for me. It appears as if Alicia's ashes, and my belongings were taken earlier this year. No one ever told me where they went. While I hold no grudge against who currently has them I do believe I should have been involved or at least asked About where they should wind up. They were taken from my house and put into someone else's house without my permission or even so much as a conversation about these very personal items."

John Schneider Makes Emotional Plea He continued, "When I saw the picture of the urn, it finally occurred to me where it had been put. I hold no grudge about where they are put, but I do hold a grudge about not being part of the decision."

Schneider also said, "When I saw this post, my assumption was that the ashes and the flowers were given today. That actually was my mistake. The flowers were given today and I find that a noble gesture. However, I don't find the stealing of this very personal item a noble gesture at all. So I reiterate, I will do everything in my power to make sure that those who took this item from my house will be punished to the fullest extent of the law for doing so regardless of who they may be."

I'm trying to make sense of Schneider's words here. But it sounds like Schneider stumbled across a post of someone with his late wife's ashes online.