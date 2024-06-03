'Duck Dynasty' Star Lisa Robertson Is Undergoing Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Duck Dynasty's Lisa Robertson recently had breast cancer surgery. Married to Al Robertson, Lisa's diagnosis would initially be revealed by Al on the April 3 episode of the Robertsons' Unashamed podcast. "Lisa has breast cancer," Al said on the podcast. "Started as a knot that was discovered. You go check it out, and all of a sudden, you realize you're into a new battle."

On a later April 15 episode, Lisa would directly address her diagnosis. "At first, it was unbelief," Lisa started. "It was like, 'Maybe they made a mistake.' Then I had further testing done, and there was no mistake."

However, Lisa would go on to remain optimistic about her impending surgery. "This is just another part of my story that God is going to help me to bless other people. ... I'm telling everybody, 'You gotta get checked.'"

On May 23, Lisa would officially go in for surgery. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself and Al, smiling and hoping for the best.

"Today's the day! Pray for the Dr O (surgical oncologist) & Dr D (reconstruction surgeon) & their team. We pray for an uneventful surgery & for this to be the best surgery so far in their career! I ask you to pray for me to be cancer-free by the end of the day & that Our God will be glorified in everything that happens today! I trust in Jesus Christ & his promises. He is my great physician & He will sustain me!" Lisa would caption with the photo.

Lisa has since completed the surgery. According to Al, "Lisa had her surgery. Everything went great. ... She's been amazing — hardly any setbacks at all."

Fans Wish 'Duck Dynasty's Lisa Robertson The Best Following Her Surgery

Fans were nothing but endlessly supportive and encouraging of Lisa's plight. "Love you, Lisa, and joining the thousands who are praying for safety and complete healing! Hugs to you and Al this morning!" one Instagram user said.

"Prayers that the Lord will guide your surgeons and medical team and his hand of protection will be over you today and always," another user emphasized.

Hopefully, Lisa is back on her feet and operating at full capacity in no time.