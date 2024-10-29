'Duck Dynasty' Star Lisa Robertson Gives Health Update On Cancer Battle

Duck Dynasty star Lisa Robertson has had a rough year as she battled breast cancer. The reality star recently gave an update amid her cancer battle.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Robertson stopped in on the latest episode of her family's Unashamed podcast. She revealed that she is doing well.

"I am doing excellent," she says. "Again, I would say that's because of prayer. God has answered all the prayers for my well-being."

Robertson opened up about having reconstruction surgery on her breasts. She said that she is dealing with several scars, but she is hanging in there.

"You know, after you have this done — they took tissue from my stomach, put it in my breast, and after that happens, it settles, because it's growing together. It's growing in its new area," she explains.

"Then I had some scar tissue with where he took it out of my lower stomach," she continues. "Then he goes back in and he fixes all the scar tissue, and then I got [liposuction.] So they do lipo on my hips and the bottom parts of my legs, to fill in where the tissue has kinda readjusted itself, to make [my breasts] look more normal, I guess you would say."

"Lisa's doing great, and we appreciate all the prayers," adds Al Robertson.

In a previous blog post, Lisa Robertson opened up about learning that she had cancer. She said that she turned to her faith during that time.

She wrote, "However, it wasn't long before I began to think about my situation from another perspective, an eternal. And because God had been speaking to me for many years (or should I say that I finally began to listen to him many years ago?), I was able to sort this all out and approach it with confidence."

However, she didn't make light of having cancer. Robertson wrote, "I don't make light of it or treat it flippantly...breast cancer is real. The government projects that 310,000 women will get the same news that I received a couple of months ago. Out of those, over 40 thousand will die."

She continued, "And to be further transparent, I don't have it in myself to fight this kind of fight. So, if you're wondering how I could live so confidently while knowing that an evil tumor lurks in my body, a tumor that, if untreated, could take me out, let me tell you my secret."

