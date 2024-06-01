'Duck Dynasty' Star Jase Robertson's Son Nearly Killed In Tornado That Devastated Home

The Duck Dynasty family had a scary experience when a tornado ripped through their property in Tennessee. But it could have been so much worse. While Jase and Misty Robertson was out of town, their son Cole was at home through the tornado.

Speaking on the Unashamed podcast, the Duck Dynasty star said he didn't even realize what had happened until a friend texted him "We're praying for y'all." He immediately called his son who told him about the severe weather. He said,"When she called him, it was a 30-second conversation and he was in and out ... The reason his phone wasn't working was because a tornado had already hit," Jase recalled. "In the 30 seconds, my son was in shock because he had survived a tornado that hit our house."

Jase and Misty didn't realize how much damage the tornado had caused. When they couldn't reach their son again, they asked his brother to drive out and check on him. Due to the extent of the damage, it took him some time to reach the home. He told his parents that the tornado leveled around 30 acres of trees on the property. Fortunately, Cole was okay.

'Duck Dynasty' Star Talks Tornado

Cole pulled up to the property unaware of how severe the storm was. He noticed that the family's goats had gotten loose. "He saw the goat and took about five steps toward it and he said he just felt something weird, like with the pressure in the air." Jase recalls Cole telling them. "When he looked behind the house, all the trees were sideways to the ground. Then all of a sudden he heart this hum."

The Duck Dynasty alum realized that a tornado was approaching. Cole ran for indoors as he didn't have time to get into the storm shelter on the property. However, the wind knocked him down. Fortunately, he managed to get inside and got inside a bathtub. "He hears what sounds like a train. Windows breaking. Trees falling on the house," Jase shared.

In total, 13 trees smashed through the house. The tornado ransacked the property, but somehow Cole lived. The Duck Dynasty stars are thankful. Jase said, "The only place that was not deemed totaled was the main little part of our house .... and that's where the bathroom was." Fans have sent their prayers.