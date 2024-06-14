'Duck Dynasty' Fans Are Concerned About Si Robertson's Health After Latest Appearance

If you're a fan of Duck Dynasty, you know the extended family well! Si Robertson, known for his wild stories and unique energy, has been showing worrying signs regarding his health. On Memorial Day, Si Robertson posted a clip on Instagram honoring the soldiers who fought and died for the United States. Fans couldn't help but notice that Robertson wasn't quite himself.

In the clip, he's speaking slower than he usually does. He's also hooked up to oxygen, which led fans to wonder about his general health. For some added context, back in 2022, Robertson spoke about needing surgery on his under-performing lung due to COPD. While the surgery reportedly went according to plan, Robertson has been seen requiring the use of oxygen from time to time.

"The doc says surgery went great. I'm ready to get back at it, Jack!" Robertson wrote to his Duck Dynasty fans in a post-surgery update. "Thanks for all the prayers and support. It means the world to us."

"He's been on oxygen for some time, he uses it more some days than others. He said its from smoking too many Winstons in name," one commenter said in response to another fan's concerns.

As far as the world is concerned, Si Robertson seems to be doing just fine! On a recent episode of one of the Duck Dynasty crew's many podcasts, Duck Call Room, Robertson can be seen with the others chatting it up without oxygen!

It was only last month when Robertson was sneaking into private ponds to catch fish for a fish fry. It looks like his unique brand of nonsense will continue on for quite some time! Who else is going to give us interviewing gold with the likes of Hook and Barrel when asked about things like his infamous tea cup?

"My mamma sent that to me in a care package while I was over in Vietnam. Hey Jack, it stayed with me all the way through the napalm, mustard gas, and rice wine of Vietnam, and I'll probably take it to my grave."