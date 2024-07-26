Drunk Russian TV Chef Accused Of Being Spy Trying To Sabotage Paris Olympics

I'm not even going to clickbait y'all this time. Kirill Gryaznov is a former Russian reality TV chef. He's also an alleged saboteur. Per the New York Post, Gryaznov was arrested in his flat in Paris. Why? Multiple European intelligence agencies had been tracking Gryaznov for months before his arrest.

French police found "diplomatic material" tying him directly to the Federal Security Service (or the FSB) while searching the chef's apartment. Furthermore, Gryaznov, drunk out of his gourd, allegedly bragged about a plot to cause chaos and mayhem at the Paris Olympics. Evidence was found of a "large-scale project." According to some French media publications, Gryaznov was setting up to "prepare pro-Russian operations to destabilize France" during the Olympics.

Ultimately, Gryaznov was charged with "intelligence with a foreign power with a view to incite hostilities in France." Consequently, he's staring down the barrel of what could be up to 30 years in prison. Somehow, things only get crazier from there!

A Russian TV Chef Turns Out To Be An Alleged Spy Sabotaging The Paris Olympics

Gryaznov would openly brag about his machinations in public. He was once heard on the phone with his handler saying that "the French are going to have an opening ceremony like no other." That was two months before the Olympics began. Then, witnesses would claim Gryaznov would drunkenly flash his FSB identification credentials! Bragging about how he was on a secret mission to disrupt the Olympics.

These incidents would unravel his ties to Russian intelligence agencies. Prior to being caught, Gryaznov was a participant in a reality TV show, portraying himself as a "successful businessman and restaurateur." Which gave him a bit of a "celebrity status."

So much to unpack! All I'm saying is it's hilarious that someone thought hiring a guy who (allegedly) gleefully partook in alcohol to run such a delicate operation was a good idea. If someone had given me a synopsis of this story, I would've thought it was a primetime dark comedy Netflix show!

Can you imagine catching this guy and wondering how a person gets to that point in their life? A terrible spy? Yes. But a phenomenal entertainer!