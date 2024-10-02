Drunk Driver Flees U.S. After Allegedly Killing Marine Vet In Hit And Run

Back in August, Iurie Trofim, 40, allegedly crashed his pickup truck into Carson Heath, 55, a Marine Corps veteran, in Las Vegas while driving under the influence. Heath was pronounced dead at the scene and Trofim - after fleeing - was arrested and later released on bail.

Now, it appears that Trofim has fled the United States after getting released on bond. Trofim was supposed to make an appearance during his arraignment on September 3, but instead, an attorney appeared in court on his behalf. The attorney entered a non-guilty plea.

On Tuesday, October 1, prosecutor Yu Meng said in court that Trofim had apparently fled the country. "We've been trying to locate him since last week when we found out that he's no longer here," said Meng.

Allegedly, Trofim is now back in Moldova in Europe. Trofim has dual citizenship but has lived in Las Vegas for a long time. There is no extradition treaty between the United States and Moldova.

Not only that, but the alcohol-monitoring bracelet that Trofim had to wear after his arrest last pinged him at Los Angeles International Airport on August 31, according to 8 News Now. That is just 5 days after the crash took place on August 26. According to the prosecutors, his Las Vegas home went up for sale just days after the crash in August.

Paid Bail, Leaves Country

The absurdity of the situation was pointed out by Paula Donegan, Heath's cousin. "How is this individual not a flight risk in the eyes of any judge?" said Donegan. "And for someone to come up with $1,500 out of pocket is absurd. It's ridiculous and this is the problem with our judicial system."

Paula refers to how Trofim managed to pay his original $10,000 bail by paying a bail bondsman $1,500 on August 28. During that court appearance, a pro tempore judge - allegedly unaware of Trofim's dual citizenship - ordered Trofim to wear the bracelet and refrain from driving. He was the one who set the bail after, allegedly, prosecutors requested a $100,000 bail.

"Not only did we lose Carson, but we continue to be victimized by these low bails," said Donegan. "I don't think any amount of bail would have been worth Carson's life."

Iurie Trofim faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving resulting in death, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to decrease speed or use due care, failure to render aid at a vehicle accident, and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, according to 8 News Now.