This Basement was Transformed into an Indoor Drive-In Movie Theater

Drive-in movie theaters are pretty much a thing of the past, with very few around and still surviving. But this creative Charlotte, North Carolina mom gave new life to the concept of drive-in movie theaters when she built one in the basement of her own home.
Designed by homeowner Tracie Stier-Johnson and Travis Hite of Weber Design Group, this space lets you sink into leather recliners while watching your favorite flick. The reclaimed wood walls make you feel like you're inside a barn. But the shaggy green carpet and the rural horse mural give the basement an outdoorsy vibe.
"I wanted the space to feel like it was in a barn, but also like we were outside at a drive-in," Stier-Johnson told Houzz. "The mural looks like the view you'd see from a barn and keeps the room from feeling like a closed-in theater."
But the real star of the show is the turquoise Chevy pickup replica. No drive-in movie experience would be complete without a truck bed full of pillows and blankets. Moviegoers can drop down the tailgate, snuggle up in the blankets and gaze up at the starry patio lights overhead.
This post was originally published in 2017.