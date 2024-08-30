Drew Parker Welcomes Birth Of Second Child In Heartwarming Photo

Drew Parker and his wife, Mallory, welcomed another member to their family last month! Landry Tate Parker was born on July 7, and the couple posted the most adorable photos of the newborn across their social media accounts!

Landry Tate Parker ?

7-7-24

6lb 7oz 19” I’m so in love! #GirlDad x2 pic.twitter.com/BpL2zza6AX — Drew Parker (@drewparkerplays) July 8, 2024

"We are so excited to finally meet this sweet baby girl! Thank you, God, for another blessing!" the couple said on Instagram. She's absolutely precious. The internet seems to agree!

"Congrats, y'all she's absolutely beautiful, which is no surprise because HG is too!" one Instagram user commented. It's nice to see the internet rally behind something wholesome for once rather than bickering all day.

"LANDRY TATE ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! what an gorgeous name for a gorgeous baby! congrats y'all! i'm over the moon for y'all!" another user states. As if that wasn't enough, Mallory posted another photo of their older daughter holding the newborn.

"I'll get around to posting more at some point but for now, here's a picture of my sweet girls. Goodness, I am so thankful to be their mama," the happy mother stated on Instagram. Isn't it wonderful to absorb something so sweet?

Drew Parker Introduces Birth Of Second Child Alongside Heartwarming Photos

"Congrats on your sweet new baby! Someone looks like she is going to be the best big sister helper ever!" What makes the occasion even sweeter is that all of this occurred days before the release of Parker's latest album, Camouflage Cowboy. Speaking to Shore Fire Media, Parker talked about his newest album in earnest!

"I hope it gives you a deeper sense of who I am as a man and what matters most to me," Parker stated. "Camouflage Cowboy isn't just about wearing a shirt or a hat. It's about wearing my heart on my sleeve and being true to myself. It's about being open and letting people see the real me."

Indeed, Parker has had nothing but great news come his way over the past few months. We can only hope that young Landry grows up to be proud of her father's musical accomplishments! After all, musical talent like that tends to run in the family!