This Grain Silo AirBNB in Virginia Offers a Scenic View of the Appalachian Mountains

AirBNB's listings across the country include rural getaways where grain silos double as tiny houses. For a solid example, check out the Dream Rock Silo in Independence, Virginia.

For $195 per night, up to two people (over age 12) can stay in a renovated silo home that was completed in 2018.

"We've been renovating this old 1950's dairy barn/silo since 2013," reads the listing's description. "The Silo has 4 floors and the top 2 are yours! There is a living room on the third floor (and bathroom) and bedroom at the very top with windows all around and 360 degree view ! Also your own private deck off the bedroom."

There's also a free treasure hunt for guests.

"Upon arrival we will give you clues to a secret compartment in the Silo," the listing adds. "My husband is a master cabinet maker and creates the most unique secret compartments. When you discover it, there is a special gift for you to take home!!"

The silo has a living room, a bedroom and private bathroom and offers spectacular views of a gorgeous stretch of the Appalachian Mountains.

It's attached to two separate listings by owners Karen and Bill, the three-bed Rustic Rooster Room the two-bedroom Creekside Bungalow.

The listing also lays out the property's pet situation: three dogs with coffee names (Folger, Brew and Maxwell), eight cats and numerous chickens.

It's worth noting for country fans that the silo's not too far from the Blue Ridge Music Center, which is near old-time music hotbed Galax, Virginia. Other local attractions include New River kayaking plus hiking trails and other outdoor activities in Grayson County.

For more on each listing at 664 Saddle Creek Rd., visit www.dreamrocksilo.com.