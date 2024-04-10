Dream On, Aerosmith Resume Farewell 'Peace Out' Tour After Steven Tyler Injured His Voice

AEROSMITH is returning to the road! The band announced that it's resuming its Peace Out farewell tour. The tour had been paused due to Steven Tyler injuring his voice.

The band kicked off the tour last September but was forced to postpone the tour shortly after. AEROSMITH made the announcement on social media. They wrote, "We're thrilled to announce new dates for our 2024 PEACE OUT Tour with special guests @theblackcrowes! All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows - you'll receive more info via email. Tickets for the rescheduled dates & newly added shows go on sale Fri 4/12 @ 10AM local at http://aerosmith.com."

The band is teaming with The Black Crowes.

AEROSMITH Pauses Tour

Previously, the band announced that it was pausing the tour. It wrote at the time, "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

They continued, "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled 'Peace Out' shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Since then, Tyler has been on the mend. His daughter Mia Tyler also told People that Tyler was doing "much better."

She said, "He's not supposed to be talking sometimes, so I have to literally yell at him and be, like, 'You can't be on the phone with me right now. Let's just text.' You can't shut him up — he can't close that mouth."

September

September 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena (with Teddy Swims)

Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center (with The Black Crowes)

September 26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center (with The Black Crowes)

September 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (with The Black Crowes)

October

October 2 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center (with The Black Crowes)

Oct. 5 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena (with The Black Crowes)

October 8 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena (with The Black Crowes)

Oct. 11 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena (with The Black Crowes)

October 14 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center (with The Black Crowes)

Oct. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center (with The Black Crowes)

October 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (with The Black Crowes)

Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center (with The Black Crowes)

November

November 3 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center (with The Black Crowes)

Nov. 6 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 9 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (with The Black Crowes)

Nov. 12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center (with The Black Crowes)

November 15 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center (with The Black Crowes)

Nov. 18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (with The Black Crowes)

November 21 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (with The Black Crowes)

Nov. 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (with The Black Crowes)

November 27 - Salt Lake City - Delta Center (with The Black Crowes)

Nov. 30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center (with The Black Crowes)

December

December 4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center (with The Black Crowes)

Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum (with The Black Crowes)

December 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (with The Black Crowes)

Dec. 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden (with The Black Crowes)

January

January 4, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (with The Black Crowes)

Jan. 7, 2025 - Toronto, ON - ScotiaBank Arena (with The Black Crowes)

January 10, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre (with The Black Crowes)

Jan. 13, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center (with The Black Crowes)

January 16, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse (with The Black Crowes)

Jan. 19, 2025 - Chicago, IL - United Center (with The Black Crowes)

January 22, 2025 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (with The Black Crowes)

Jan. 25, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center (with The Black Crowes)

February

February 11, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center (with The Black Crowes)

Feb. 14, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (with The Black Crowes)

February 17, 2025 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena (with The Black Crowes)

Feb. 20, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena (with The Black Crowes)

February 23, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (with The Black Crowes)

February 26, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center (with The Black Crowes)