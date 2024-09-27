Dramatic Footage Shows Florida Resident's Living Room Completely Flooded From Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene has proven to be a catastrophic natural disaster for many people. In Florida, Helene has been particularly dangerous. Millions lost their power, and a few even lost their lives. One Florida resident took to social media to show everyone just how hazardous the storm's been.

Matthew Heller posted a few videos across his social media pages, featuring the influencer in a kayak as he sails around his flooded home. "The kayak was my escape plan in case stuff got too hairy, we could get out," Heller told CNN. "I didn't think I was gonna need it in my living room." Heller confirmed that the water rose to at least four feet throughout his house.

"All of a sudden, the storm just kind of came in and [the waters] been rising and rising. ... It came out of nowhere, within probably an hour and a half it went up about four feet from nothing," Heller said. "We've had an inch of water here or there but nothing like this. This is definitely the biggest flood we've ever had."

Hurricane Helene Floods A Florida Resident's Entire House

"Dude. Just saw u on cnn, south Florida native in California now, would love to have u on my radio show in SD/LA tmrw?" one TikTok user said to Heller. Well, at least it's not all bad for Heller! He's getting good promotional exposure! Surely, that makes up for the... totaled home. ...Or maybe not.

"I think your insurance is having a field day with this video... Be careful," another user warns. Yeah, maybe Heller flew (or sailed) too close to the sun with his videos. But, hey, it's important to catalog these events!

"This is devastating! It's time to call these extreme weather events what they really are [hashtag]unnaturaldisasters. There's no more ignoring the signs. Climate change is an [hashtag]actofman and is happening now." I mean, natural disasters aren't easy to "prevent." But, I understand the sentiment. In any case, Heller is going to have to do a heck of a lot of rebuilding to recover from Hurricane Helene -- as will many others.