Dramatic Footage Shows Crane Smashing Into Tampa Bay Times Building During Hurricane Milton

One of the many major damage points during Hurricane Milton was the Tampa Bay Times building in Florida. A construction crane close to the office building toppled over against the storm's strong winds. Consequently, the crane crashed into the building, creating a massive opening. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the collision.

???CRANE COLLAPSES INTO TAMPA BAY TIMES BUILDING AS HURRICANE MILTON STRIKES



A construction crane toppled into the Tampa Bay Times building in St. Petersburg, Florida, as Hurricane Milton's violent winds tore through the area, leaving a massive hole in the structure.



The? pic.twitter.com/s2CeZyMtw1 — NESARA/GESARA (QFS) (@Real_nesara) October 10, 2024

So, since there's minimal controversy here when you pull the camera back, let's consult the internet about this event. Where there are few issues, the internet will create thousands. "So ... just curious (no snark) ... WTH would a 'construction company' leave not one, but FOUR cranes standing (or even operational) during a f---ing hurricane season???" one astute X (formerly known as Twitter) user cries.

Eh. Why do we mere mortals try to reason these things out? I sure hope the construction folks would know better than us, especially as Hurricane Milton wasn't exactly a "surprise." But also, these matters often come with a lot of red tape and hand-wringing, so maybe that exact point was brought up and "addressed" too late.

Hurricane Milton Causes Crane To Smash Tampa Bay Times Building

"I don't know much about construction/equipment, what I don't get is, why a do they leave heavy equipment up during a hurricane, when they had a whole week to remove the crane.

Seriously, is it that hard to remove, at least, the arm of the crane!?" More people are stuck on that factor than you'd think.

"Who is the developer responsible for that crane? Cranes in that area are required to be hurricane proof bc they take too long to take down. This crane likely didn't meet those requirements to save the developer a few bucks." I don't know, maybe they have a point! All I know is that the number of people who are (rightfully) wondering why the crane was there is insane!

"When I saw that crane swinging around I wondered how secure it would be. Same thing when I saw all the cots in the St Pete dome. Would the roof hold? Now we know. Good thing the storm weakened as it came closer to Florida." Okay, internet, you've said your piece. You can go home now!