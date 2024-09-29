Drake Hogestyn, 'Days Of Our Lives' Star, Dies At 70 After Battling Cancer

One day before his 71st birthday, Drake Hogestyn, known for his role as John Black in the Days of Our Lives soap opera, died at 70. According to a statement released by his family, Hogestyn had been battling with pancreatic cancer.

The news broke as the Hogestyn family issued a statement via the Days of Our Lives social media accounts. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," reads the statement. "He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

The statement continues: "He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the 'Days' audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives." The statement was signed by "The Hogestyn family."

Remembering Drake Hogestyn

Many of Hogestyn's co-stars reacted to his passing. "Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person," said Alison Sweeney, who played multiple characters in DOOL.

Christopher Sean, who played John Narita - John Black's son - reacted on X by saying: "I will always love you. You were more than just my tv father, in my eyes you were my dad."

Born in 1953 in Indiana, Hogestyn started acting by joining Columbia Pictures in an acting training program after an injury ended his promising baseball career in 1977. He first starred in the series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and eventually joined Days of Our Lives in 1986.

Originally appearing to play Roman Brady, his character became the beloved John Black, retroactively changing the character he played.

After he left the show in 2009, he eventually returned to the role that earned him three Soap Opera Digest awards - including Hottest Male Star and Favorite Couple - in 2011.

Hogestyn's other roles include Kort in Otherworld, Jack Breed in Generation, Senator Alfred Mayhew in Criminal Minds, and Benjamin Reilly in Hallmark Christmas Tree Lane.