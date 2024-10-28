'Dracula' Star Bela Lugosi Exaggerated Drug Addiction To Make Wife Feel Guilty

People will do all manner of crazy things for love. In a new biography about Bela Lugosi, it has come to light that he may have lied about his drug addiction to win back his wife, and maybe land a few more roles.

The famous star, who is largely responsible for how we think of Dracula even today, became dependent on drugs after an injury in the Second World War. Throughout his later life, he suffered from Sciatica and was in a lot of pain. He feared he would suffer an attack on stage, and would take pain medication to help cope.

He was known for his drug use, often talking about it, and admitting himself to rehab. However, in the latest biography released on the legendary actor, it turns out it may not be all it was played out to be. There were a number of reasons Lugosi played on his drug use.

"His [fourth wife] Lillian made it quite clear he was only dependent on drugs from 1953 — after their divorce — until he committed himself to rehabilitation in 1955," Cremer explained. "She said before that, he was not a drug addict in any sense of the word. He only took the medication when he had really extreme pains. Caused by this World War I injury. He was not taking it regularly as a drug addict would. He only took it when it was absolutely necessary to take care of the pain."

A Pity Party For Lugosi and His Drugs

Despite the fact that he was indeed slightly dependent on drugs, Lugosi's new biography claims it was an act. Author Robert Cremer is set to release the only authorized biography on the star. It includes 700 pictures and insights into his personal life. Cremer knew the Lugosi family for over 50 years and is able to tell the story of the man like nobody else.

Lugosi loved his fourth wife, Lillian, but their relationship was doomed from the start. She was 30 years younger than him, and Lugosi was wrought with jealousy. Being on the road constantly meant he was away from her a lot. He could not get the idea of her being unfaithful from his mind. In the end, this pushed her away, and she took their son and left.

Cremer claims that the exaggerated drug use was simply a way to garner sympathy for Lugosi's lost love. He believed that by playing the lost and hopeless drug addict she would feel guilty and come back to him. However, she knew better and also knew his drug use was much less than he was professing. His ploy didn't work.

As well as trying to gain some pity from his ex-wife, Cremer also states that Lugosi used his claims of drug addiction to get the attention of studio heads. He believed by playing the crazed, and desperate addict, they would give him bigger roles. However, this was not the case, the new biography will explain.