Dozens Of Cyclists Turn Out To Mourn Mother Of Two Who Died After Giant Speaker Fell On Her During Bike Race

Dozens of cyclists turned out for the funeral of 34-year-old Jaiane Oliveira. The mother of two died during a bike race when a giant speaker fell on her.

Her death sent ripples through her local cycling community. Many wanted to pay their respects and accompany Oliveira on one final ride. They rode their bikes alongside the funeral procession in a moment that's heartfelt and touching. Oliveira died after swerving into a sound truck during a race.

A fellow cyclist rode too close to Oliveira, and the mother of two swerved. Sadly, she swerved too late to avoid the truck and passed away as a result.

In the caption for the Instagram post, a local outlet highlighted the event. They wrote, "In the late afternoon of this Monday, the 29th, near the Municipal Cemetery of Luís Eduardo Magalhães, cyclists paid an emotional tribute during the funeral procession of cyclist Jaiane Souza Oliveira Fernandes, 34, a victim of a bicycle accident during a test in the city of Baianópolis."

Mother Of Two Remembered

They continued, "The sportsman was buried in the Christian Community Church and her burial took place in the local cemetery of the municipality. The tribute had about 70 cyclists from several cities in the western region, according to the Peba's Group, association of sports modality in LEM, and reflects the community's affection and respect for Jaiane's memory."

In the comment section, several people paid tribute to the cyclist. One wrote, "Only God knows the mysteries of life Such a beautiful woman and full of life ahead. So sorry for this great loss in your family. May the Lord comfort your hearts In that supernatural way only he knows. Losing someone we love is too painful My sincere feelings."

Another wrote, "Beautiful Tribute !!! May God, ALMIGHTY, comfort the hearts of everybody, especially the family!!!" Yet another wrote, "My heart aches for sure that in the hearts of my children there will be a void that will never be filled." Still, another wrote, "Very difficult and sad moment for all the people who love to ride ? it's very difficult to deal with ? ? my God comfort the hearts of all family and friends ? my condolences to all of you ? unbelievable, I have no words to describe ? ? only God to comfort you."