Donald Trump's Dance Goes Viral As Families Start Performing It At Thanksgiving Celebrations

Donald Trump's dance has turned from a laughing stock to a beloved icon to his supporters. It's making the rounds on the internet once more as people are performing the dance together during Thanksgiving celebrations.

TONY™, a right-wing account on X, posted a video of a family getting together in the living room to perform the Trump dance together. As they dance together, "Y.M.C.A." plays on the TV.

The video is captured, "NEW THANKSGIVING TRADITION. Love seeing entire families doing the iconic Trump Dance." The video was likely submitted to the account by the family to share the moment with their fellows.

There is easily three different generations of family in that living room alone partaking in the dance. The dance soon breaks down as some stop dancing and others switch to performing the iconic Y.M.C.A. dance moves. Others are resolute in their Trump dancing, however.

Internet Reacts To Family Doing Trump Dance Amid Thanksgiving Celebrations

Many Trump fans have flocked to the comments to express their favor and enjoyment of the moment.

"WE NEED MORE OF THIS!!!" one enthusiastically comments.

"Great family time! Love it so much," another adores.

"Ok, I'm in. My family will love it. ??" writes one more.

I'm unsure how long this will stick around for, although I can easily imagine families performing the dance for Trump's entire term.

Interestingly, Trump's granddaughter Kai has recently joined in on the trend of performing Trump's signature dance. She recorded herself doing the dance on a private jet on TikTok. It's a short video, and more moves are added to this routine, but it's come to the joy of many who support the Trump family.

And, naturally, the audio to the TikTok is "Y.M.C.A.," a song that's now firmly becoming associated with the President-elect.

More and more videos of people hitting the Trump dance is appearing online. It has become a unifying symbol between his supporters.