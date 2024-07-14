Donald Trump’s Children Speak Out About Campaign Rally Shooting That Injured Their Dad

The children of former president Donald Trump are speaking out about the assassination attempt that took place yesterday at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A bullet grazed Trump's ear. Doctors expect him to make a fully recovery. He also said that he was doing fine. One spectator also was killed, and two were seriously injured. Their names have not yet been made public so far.

The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He was also killed at the scene by the Secret Service.

Ivanka Trump posted on X, "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service. And all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you, Dad, today and always."

Donald Trump's Children Speak Out

Eric Trump, Trump's son, also posted a photo on X of his father. Secret Service ushered Trump off the stage immediately after the shooting, blood of his cheek, his fist raised defiantly. An American flag waves in the background.

He also wrote, "This is the fighter America needs!"

Donald Trump, Jr. also posted the same picture on X, writing, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America!"

Also on X, daughter Tiffany Trump expressed thankfulness to law enforcement for assisting her dad, and like her brothers, said he's a fighter.

"The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA."