Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Is Overran With Cats

If you're into celebrity sightseeing, popping past Trump's childhood home should be on your list. The dilapidated and abandoned house is covered in cobwebs, considered legally unsafe for habitation, and has more cats than Istanbul.

Frustrated neighbors have been complaining about the sheer amount of cats at Trump's childhood home. The house has been abandoned for quite some time and is starting to become a real nuisance. Since being empty, local felines have claimed the property for themselves. Apparently, the smell of pee is becoming quite noticeable.

Trump only lived in the house until he was four, but since then, the investor who purchased the property has just left it to rot. It was even briefly an AirBnB.

The beautiful 6-bedroom Tudor-style house has become a bit of an eyesore on the street. It's like a broken tooth in a mouth full of pearly whites. Understandably, the neighbors are less than impressed by it.

Trump's Childhood Home Attracts More Than Cats

It's more than just a crowd of cats that are drawn to Trump's childhood home, and that's the real problem. The empty building is falling into serious disrepair and attracting robbers, pranksters, and some very devoted tourists.

The house is now sitting with a broken doorknob, covered in cobwebs, and slowly collapsing in on itself. According to neighbors, there has been a burst pipe in the property that has flooded neighboring basements. Trump's childhood home is also causing various electrical issues around the block due to old, faulty wiring.

Nothing can be done to reclaim the house, either. Despite the house being basically derelict, the business that owns the home, listed under 'Trump Birth House LLC,' is up to date on taxes. They have also paid the $2,200 Department of Buildings fine for the damage done by the leaking pipe. How long the property will stand empty for is anyone's guess.

The local neighborhood has tried to pool together to purchase the property. It was last sold for $1.6 million, and if they can get the funds, they will buy it. This will allow them to renovate Trump's childhood home and remove the army of cats. I imagine that if he wins the upcoming election, it could be worth quite some money.