Donald Trump Wins US Presidential Election

Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, taking the position with a sizeable majority. This will make him the first president of the United States to have two nonconsecutive terms since 1892.

The world watched with bated breath as the counts came in from across the country. But, it was a clear victory for Trump early on as he took many of the swing states. Kamala Harris was left trailing behind, leaving Donald Trump to take the win, becoming the President of the United States once again. The Associated Press released their results just moments ago.

AP Race Call: Donald Trump is elected the 47th president of the U.S.



His win over Vice President Kamala Harris caps a historically tumultuous campaign that included two assassination attempts against him. https://t.co/vNyURdNHtn pic.twitter.com/QftQSSsDx9 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2024

This win will leave Trump and the Republicans four more years in office. The United States will understandably be both shaken and elated by the result of an election race that has divided the country like never before. The race was a tough one, and both sides made a valiant effort. However, this has been a big victory for both Donald Trump and the Republicans. They now take the world stage once again.

Donald Trump Recieves Congratulations For His Presidential Win

Even before the final ballots were counted, and the last states announced, Donald Trump was receiving congratulations from various world leaders. Kier Starmer, current UK Prime Minister released a statement earlier today. He wished a heartfelt "Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

In an interesting change of direction, David Lammy, the UK foreign secretary also had something to say on the matter. In a tweet on X he stated ""The UK has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years. We look forward to working with you and JDVance in the years ahead." This comes as quite the U-Turn. In 2017 he called Donald Trump a "racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser."

Now that Donald Trump has won the US election, and will be standing as the country's leader for the next four years, the world will watch with trepidation. He is an outspoken, active, and opinionated leader. During the four years, he will no doubt make some changes, for better or worse for the country.