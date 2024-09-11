Donald Trump Uses Kamala Harris' Own Words "I'm Speaking" Against Her: "Does That Sound Familiar?"

There are tons of soundbites you can pull from the Trump Kamala debate. But one viral moment saw Donald Trump use Kamala Harris' own words against her.

At one point in the debate, Harris attempted to talk in rebuttal to Trump. However, her mic was muted. Trump took the opportunity to take a pot shot at his political rival.

"I'm talking now, if you don't mind," Trump said as Harris spoke with a muted microphone. "Please. Does that sound familiar?"

He's referring back to the 2020 election. Harris debated against Mike Pence for a Vice Presidential Debate. She claimed that Pence was trying to interrupt her, saying, "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking."

JUST IN: Donald Trump steals Kamala Harris' "I'm Speaking" slogan during the ABC debate after she tried interrupting him.



"I'm talking... Does that sound familiar?" pic.twitter.com/APFnenKqLp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 11, 2024

In response to the moment, one wrote, "Did anybody have that on their bingo card tonight?" Another wrote, "Quote of the night!" Yet another wrote, "Highlight of the night."

Trump And Harris Trade Blows

The presidential debate proved to be a bit of an ugly one with both taking pot shots at each other.

Trump said, "If she won the election, the day after that election, go back to destroying our country and oil will be dead. Fossil fuel will be dead. We'll go back to windmills, and we'll go back to solar, where they need a whole desert to get some energy to come out. You ever see a solar plant? By the way, I'm a big fan of solar, but they take 400-500 acres of desert soil."

Meanwhile, Harris said Trump "adore[s] strongmen instead of caring about democracy."

"It's important to remind the former president you're not running against Joe Biden; you're running against me," Harris said.

She also said, "That is very much what is at stake here. The president of the United States is commander in chief, and the American people have a right to rely on a president who understands the significance of America's role and responsibility in terms of ensuring that there is stability and ensuring we stand up for our principles and not sell them for the benefit of personal flattery."