Donald Trump Just Took The Most Epic Selfie With Two of Country's Biggest Stars

Everybody wants a little bit of love and attention from the current U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump. Certain people turn into all out fanboys and fangirls whenever the 45th president arrives somewhere in public. Similarly, he takes advantage of his connection with some of the celebrities still in his corner. Football games are no exception. Two of country's biggest stars of the past link up for a picture with Trump.

Recently, Donald Trump appears at the massive SEC college football showdown between the University of Georgia versus Alabama. There, the former president and current presidential candidate carries quite the hefty entourage with him. Former White House press assistant Margo Martin documents a big time connection between Trump and two big country stars.

Check out the photo here where Donald gets together with two of his most famous supporters, Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr.

(Photo via Margo Martin's Twitter @margommartin)

The Internet Reacts Wildly to Donald Trump Taking Pictures with Kid Rock and Hank WIlliams Jr.

Naturally, the internet goes up in arms over this trio uniting, in both positive and negative ways. Predictably, far right leaning Americans are all for them coming together for a selfie. It emphasizes their strong allegiance for the United States. "The amount of patriotism in that suit is off the charts," one person says with an American flag emoji.

Conversely, others don't love the Donald Trump connection with Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr. One person pokes holes in some of the republican thinking over celebrity cosigning. "I thought you dopes hate it when celebrities get involved in politics? Make up your mind," they defiantly tweet.

Additionally, the relatively neutral jokes on Donald make for some good comedy. For instance, one tweet reads, "Ok but why does Trump always stand like he's literally just a coat hanger?"