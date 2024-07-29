Donald Trump Takes Potshot At Miley Cyrus While Praising Her Father Billy Ray Cyrus

Well, this is unlikely to heal the fractured relationship between Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. Donald Trump was speaking about Billy Ray when he took a potshot at Miley.

The former president praised Billy Ray for performing at the funeral of the late firefighter who died during the Trump shooting rally. However, he also used the opportunity to take a swing at Miley.

Trump said, "Billy Ray Cyrus is here, where is Billy Ray... he's around here someplace. He's a conservative guy. I said, 'How did you get such a liberal daughter?' How did that happen, Billy Ray?'"

The Cyrus family (Billy Ray excluded) and Trump haven't exactly been the best of friends. In the past, both Miley and her sister Noah have been critical of Trump. Miley posted a video of herself crying after Trump beat out Hilary Clinton for president in 2016. So no love loss there, right?

President Trump reveals Billy Ray Cyrus played at Corey Comperatore's funeral: "He's a conservative guy. I said, 'How'd you get such a liberal daughter?’" pic.twitter.com/vJMD8Upi0R — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 27, 2024

Recently, Billy Ray Cyrus has made headlines over his split from Firerose. It's been something of a messy separation with a recording of Billy Ray leaking. In the recording, the singer got very angry with his ex.

Billy Ray And Miley Cyrus

"It's 9:15 you idiot. I needed to leave two hours ago. Get the f*** out of here. I'm not in no place to go do a show..." he allegedly said in the recording. "If you would have just shut the f*** up. If you would have just left it the f*** alone...Now I'm really f***ing pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don't know who the f*** you think you are, but you will not listen."

He also allegedly blasted Miley Cyrus, saying, "Everyone knows the devil's a skank." However, sources have denied that comment was about her. Meanwhile, Miley hasn't exactly been kind to her father in the public.

"I have a terrible memory, because I also inherited the narcissism from my father that I don't know anything about my siblings except for the part that I was doing," she said. "It's true. It's OK." She said that she and Billy Ray don't really get along. She never really viewed her father as her hero.

"I mean, honestly, my mom is my hero. And, uh, my father," she started, "I'm grateful for — first his genes. My dad has great hair, and I got that. But he also — he has a relationship and a foot on the ground to like 'the real' and to nature. And he always did, even when he was super famous. I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me."