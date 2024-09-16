Donald Trump Speaks Out Following Second Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump is speaking out following a second attempt on his life. Secret Service foiled an assassination plot.

However, Trump didn't appear phased in his initial messaging following the attempt. Taking to social media, the former president wanted to express his thanks to the Secret Service for having his back. He was on a golf course in West Palm Beach. A man planned to kill him by shooting from a bush. However, the Secret Service spotted the threat and opened fire at the suspect.

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day!" the former president posted on Truth Social.

He also added, "Most importantly, I want to thank the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE."

Donald Trump Second Assassination Attempt

In all caps, Trump expressed his gratitude. He wrote, "THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"

This is the second close call Trump has had in the past three months. However, this one didn't get as close as the first attempt. The former president survived that attempt by a fluke movement of his head. Sean Hannity said the politician seemed to be in good spirits. In fact, he said that Trump was sad that he didn't get to finish his golf game.

"Ugh, I really wanted to finish the hole! I was even and I had a birdie putt," Hannity said Trump said.

His golf game came to an end when Secret Service agents spotted the threat. They went ahead of the former president checking out the hole ahead. That's when an agent spotted the barrel of a gun. The agent opened fire at alleged shooter Ryan Routh.

The alleged assassin had a gun poking through the fence at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach. The 58-year-old dropped the gun and fled. Police later pulled him over and arrested him.