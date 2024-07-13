Donald Trump Speaks Out After Assassination Attempt

Following what appears to be an assassination attempt, Donald Trump is speaking out through representatives. His campaign team said in a statement that he is "fine." This comes after security rushed Trump off stage. The former president appeared to have been shot, grazed in the ear.

He held his ear when the first initial gunshot rang out and fell to the ground. Afterward, security jumped on top of him. Several more popping noises that sounded like gunshots went off. His security team quickly rushed him off stage. Trump appeared to be bleeding from the ear.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Likewise, the Secret Service said in a statement that "the former President is safe."

Donald Trump Rally Injured After Rally

Trump was in Pennsylvania at a rally when the incident happened. Security quickly rushed Trump from the scene. His motorcade has also left the venue. At the time, we're not sure what his current condition is. Shooter down" was also heard during the commotion. Following the chaos, police began escorting people from the fairgrounds. They described it as a crime scene.

Currently, President Joe Biden has been briefed on what occurred. He didn't comment on the incident at this time. Republican senator for Ohio, J.D Vance, said in a post on the X social media platform: "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement on X that he had been briefed on the situation as well. "Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States," he said.