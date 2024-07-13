Donald Trump Shot At Political Rally In Attempted Assassination: See Video

Donald Trump was at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when a gunman fired at the former president. He was in the middle of a speech. The first bullet appeared to graze his ear.

Trump held his ear as the first gunshot went off. Afterward, he quickly fell to the ground. Armed security quickly surrounded the former president while he was on the ground. Several more shots went off. You can hear loud popping noises in the video. At this time, we do not know if any other shots struck the former president or how serious his injuries are.

Donald Trump rose to his feet, surrounded by his security team. He defiantly put his arm in the air. Security escorted him off the stage. They then drove him away from the scene. Check out the video below, but be aware, it's graphic. There appears to be blood coming from the side of Trump's head.

As for the shooter, the current info is murky. At this time, we do not know who attempted to kill the former president or their status. However, "Shooter down" was heard during the podium microphone. Likewise, Trump appeared well enough to ask security, "Le me get my shoes."

Reactions To Donald Trump Shooting

Trump was in Pennsylvania as part of his bid to get re-elected. Following the shooting, several took to social media. Republican senator for Ohio, J.D Vance, said in a post on the X social media platform: "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

Meanwhile, James O'Keefe wrote, "Trump is bleeding from the ear but it looks like he just survived an assassination attempt. Please pray for our country."

Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania said he was aware of the situation. "Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," Shapiro said. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States."