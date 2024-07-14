Donald Trump Shooting: Remarkable Photo Shows Exact Moment Bullet Whizzing by Former President's Head

A shooting at Donald Trump's rally ended deadly with one attendee dead. The former president himself came close to death with a bullet grazing his ear. But a photo shows just how close Trump came to getting shot.

In a remarkable photo by Doug Mills, you can actually see the bullet passing by Trump. It appears to be the second bullet fired at the former president after the first struck Trump's ear. In the image, the bullet is frozen in the air.

A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills. Zoom in right above President Trump’s shoulder and you’ll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination. pic.twitter.com/FqmLBCytoW — Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) July 14, 2024

Trump also took to social media following the shooting. He shared his thoughts on the matter and also expressed sadness for the person who died.

He wrote, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

Donald Trump On Shooting

Trump also confirmed that he got grazed.

Trump also wrote, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Meanwhile, the Secret Service has released a statement in which it confirmed that the shooter is dead. They also confirmed that two other attendees were critically injured.

They wrote, "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured."

They continued, "The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation."