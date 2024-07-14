Donald Trump Shooter Identified, Name and Age Released: Report

The name and age of the alleged gunman in the attempted assassination of former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump have been released by the FBI, according to NBC News.

He has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Crooks was reportedly not carrying identification, ABC News reported. His identity was established through "biometric confirmations," according to State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

The shooting took place at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump Shooter Identified

Crooks was killed by the Secret Service.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Trump was grazed on his ear by a bullet. One spectator died and two were critically hurt. The victims were adult men. Their names have not been released at this time.

"The shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue and was 200-300 yards away at the time of the shooting, law enforcement sources told ABC News."

Meanwhile, Secret Service also released a statement about the shooting and what happened in the immediate aftermath.

They wrote, "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured."

They continued, "The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Trump also wrote about his own experience , "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"