Donald Trump Says He Would Rather Be Endorsed By Brittany Mahomes Than Taylor Swift

Donald Trump is speaking out after Taylor Swift formally endorsed his political rival Kamala Harris for president. He doesn't seem too broken up about it.

Speaking on Fox News, the former president said that he would rather get an endorsement from Brittany Mahomes than Taylor Swift any day.

"I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She's a big Trump fan," he said. "She's a big, she's a big MAGA fan. Much better than Taylor Swift."

This comes after Mahomes garnered backlash for liking one of Trump's social media posts about his 2024 platform. She later fired back against haters about it.

Meanwhile, Swift formally endorsed Trump's political rival after the Presidential Debate on Tuesday. Swift also took to social media to announce she was endorsing Kamala Harris.

Trump Calls Out Taylor Swift

You can find Swift's full post below:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.

I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

Still, it doesn't sound like Trump cares much. He