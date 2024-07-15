Donald Trump Says He Wanted To Finish His Speech After Shooting: "Very Surreal Experience"

Donald Trump is opening up about the shooting that happened at his Pennsylvania rally. The former president described a surreal aftermath.

The shooting left one dead and injured two others. Additionally, Trump himself was injured when a bullet grazed his ear. It was a moment that he considered a miracle. Because he could easily be dead. However, according to the Washington Examiner, none of that really went through Trump's mind in the moments following the deadly attack.

Instead, Trump wanted to finish his speech, and he actually tried to get back to the podium and the microphone.

"I wanted to keep speaking — I wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot," Trump said with a little laugh. "It's a very surreal experience, and you never know what you're going to do until a thing like that happens."

According to the former president, it was also important for him to walk out on his own. He didn't want the Secret Service carrying him away from the scene.

Donald Trump Opens Up About Moments After Shooting

"I said, I've got to walk out, I have to walk out," Trump continued. "I did not want to be carried out. I've seen people being carried out, and it's not good. And I had no problem with walking."

Additionally, Trump said his thoughts have changed over the past few days about politics. He wants to try to bring some unity to the country. He ripped up his Republican National Convention speech.

"I basically had a speech that was an unbelievable rip-roarer," he said. "It was brutal — really good, really tough. [Last night] I threw it out. I think it would be very bad if I got up and started going wild about how horrible everybody is, and how corrupt and crooked, even if it's true. Had this not happened, we had a speech that was pretty well set that was extremely tough. Now, we have a speech that is more unifying."

"I've been fighting a group of people that I considered very bad people for a long time, and they've been fighting me, and we've put up a very good fight," Trump said. "We had a very tough speech, and I threw it out last night, I said I can't say these things after what I've been through."