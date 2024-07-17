Donald Trump RNC Speech: How to Watch, What Time Everything Starts

The Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee this week, and there have already been speeches from several high-profile speakers, including former presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But people are eagerly awaiting Thursday night's keynote remarks from former president Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee. He will take center stage at Fiserv Forum on the final evening of the event.

How To Watch Donald Trump's RNC Speech

Channels To Watch

According to Axios, all major news networks will show convention sessions. Coverage begins at the indicated times. Watch on PBS (6 pm), Fox News (10 pm), CNN (8 pm), NBC (9 pm), C-SPAN (7 pm), CBS (10 pm), and MSNBC (8 pm).

The event will stream live on YouTube channel @GOPConvention.

The networks plan to livestream the action on their apps and websites, YouTube and social media.

Subject Of The Speech

According to the Washington Examiner, Trump reportedly "has completely rewritten" his speech following the assassination attempt.

Trump said, "The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger. Had this not happened, this would've been one of the most incredible speeches aimed mostly at the policies of President Joe Biden. Honestly, it's going to be a whole different speech now."

It appears that Trump also intends to call for national unity in the aftermath of the shooting that nearly took his life.

"I've been fighting a group of people that I considered very bad people for a long time. And they've been fighting me. And we've put up a very good fight," Trump said. "We had a very tough speech, and I threw it out last night, I said I can't say these things after what I've been through."

"I'd love to achieve unity if you could achieve unity, if that's possible," Trump said. "There are many good people on the other side...But there are also people who are very divided. Some people actually want open borders and some people don't want open borders. The question is can those two sides get together?"